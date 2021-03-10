A day after Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from the chief ministerial post, a meeting of the BJP legislature party is being held on today, in which a new Chief Minister candidate is likely to be decided.

The meeting started at 10 am at the party office on Balbir Road.

In the meeting scheduled, five BJP Members of Parliament from the state will also be present. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will also be participating in the meeting.

Central observer Raman Singh and the state party in-charge Dushyant Gautam have also arrived to oversee the appointment of the new chief minister.

About half a dozen names have been doing the rounds as probables for the chief minister's post.

Dhan Singh Rawat, who is a minister of state in the Uttarakhand government is being considered as the frontrunner for the chief ministerial post. He is considered to be close to the RSS.

BJP MPs Anil Baluni, Ajay Bhatt and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank are the other contenders for the position.

Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned on Tuesday after days of speculation about a leadership change in the state.

Rawat's resignation came after BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh, submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party, said sources.

Rawat tendered his resignation after meeting governor Baby Rani Maurya on Tuesday, a year before Uttarkhand is scheduled to go to the polls.

The BJP swept the elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. Congress, on the other hand, won just 11 seats.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via