About half a dozen names have been doing the rounds as probables for the chief minister's post
Dhan Singh Rawat, who is a minister of state in the Uttarakhand government, is being considered as the frontrunner for the chief ministerial post
A day after Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from the chief ministerial post, a meeting of the BJP legislature party is being held on today, in which a new Chief Minister candidate is likely to be decided.
The meeting started at 10 am at the party office on Balbir Road.
Rawat's resignation came after BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh, submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party, said sources.
Rawat tendered his resignation after meeting governor Baby Rani Maurya on Tuesday, a year before Uttarkhand is scheduled to go to the polls.
The BJP swept the elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. Congress, on the other hand, won just 11 seats.