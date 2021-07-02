The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party meeting is scheduled to be held at 3 pm on Saturday at the party headquarters amid reports that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat will resign.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Uttarakhand president Madan Kaushik, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the BJP has named Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the central observer for Uttarakhand. He will reportedly be in the state tomorrow.

Four months after Tirath Rawat took charge as the Uttarakhand chief minister, the BJP leader requested an appointment with the state governor on Friday evening.

Tirath Rawat took oath as Uttarakhand's chief minister on 10 March, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.

To keep the post, Tirath Rawat, who is an MP representing Pauri Garhwal, would need to win an assembly seat and become a member of the Uttarakhand legislative assembly by 10 September.

However, owing to the ongoing pandemic situation, the chances of holding a byelection are grim.

It is the Election Commission of India that has to decide when to hold the bypoll in the state, said the Uttarakhand chief minister today.

Speaking to reporters in the capital, Rawat said that he would work according to the Bharatiya Janata Party's Central leadership's plans.

"(In the meeting,) We discussed the upcoming election, the Kavad Yatra, and how to bring the Central government's yojanas to the people. The Uttarakhand bypolls is the Election Commission's decision. We will move forward whatever the Centre decides," he added.

The BJP high command had called on Tirath Rawat to Delhi on Thursday ahead of the state assembly elections set to take place in 2022. Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The party unit in the state has also held a 'Chintan Baithak' to chalk out a strategy for upcoming polls in the state.

