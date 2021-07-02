2 min read.Updated: 02 Jul 2021, 10:08 PM ISTMeghna Sen
Four months after Tirath Rawat took charge as the Uttarakhand chief minister, the BJP leader requested an appointment with the state governor on Friday evening
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party meeting is scheduled to be held at 3 pm on Saturday at the party headquarters amid reports that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat will resign.
The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Uttarakhand president Madan Kaushik, according to reports.
Speaking to reporters in the capital, Rawat said that he would work according to the Bharatiya Janata Party's Central leadership's plans.
"(In the meeting,) We discussed the upcoming election, the Kavad Yatra, and how to bring the Central government's yojanas to the people. The Uttarakhand bypolls is the Election Commission's decision. We will move forward whatever the Centre decides," he added.
The BJP high command had called on Tirath Rawat to Delhi on Thursday ahead of the state assembly elections set to take place in 2022. Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The party unit in the state has also held a 'Chintan Baithak' to chalk out a strategy for upcoming polls in the state.
