The Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold its legislature party meet on Saturday to elect the new chief minister of state, a day after Tirath Singh Rawat's resignation .

The meeting will be held at the party headquarters in the presence of central observer Narendra Tomar and the BJP general secretary in charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam at 3 pm. All party MLAs have been asked to attend.

According to news agency PTI, names of nearly half a dozen MLAs have already begun doing the rounds for the top job. Some of the probable candidates include Chaubattakhal MLA and cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj, Shrinagar MLA Dhan Singh Rawat and Khatima MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami.

A section of party leaders has also suggested the name of the former chief minister and Doiwala MLA Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Their argument is that with less than a year to go for the next assembly polls it is safe to reinstate Trivendra Singh Rawat, who has the experience of helming the affairs of the state, rather than gambling on a new candidate.

Ending days of speculation, Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya after returning from Delhi where he was summoned by the top BJP leadership.

"Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat submitted his resignation letter from the post of Chief Minister at Raj Bhawan," tweeted Maurya soon after Rawat's resignation.

Following this, Tirath Singh said his decision was based on the constitutional crisis in the state.

"I have submitted my resignation to Governor. Given the constitutional crisis, I felt it was right for me to resign. I am thankful to the central leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for every opportunity they have given to me so far," Rawat said.

The move came less than four months after Rawat took over as the chief minister.

The new CM, an MP from Pauri Garhwal, was constitutionally required to get elected as a member of the state assembly within six months of his induction.

However, there seems to be an increasing uncertainty over the election commission holding by-polls for the two seats in the state when there is less than a year to go for the assembly elections.

When questions were raised on Friday regarding the by-polls held in April, Rawat said he could not contest from Salt as he had tested Covid positive at the time.

