Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on Wednesday, with just a year to the state polls, a day after the resignation of former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

He took oath as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand by Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhawan in Dehradun.

The 56-year-old was picked over prominent candidates including Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat at a meeting of Uttarakhand BJP's legislature party held today.

A BJP MP from the Pauri constituency, Tirath Singh Rawat was the chief of the party in Uttarakhand in 2013-15.

Dehradun: Tirath Singh Rawat takes oath as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/Y9U7ZAQiHl — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

After taking over as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, he said, "I thank PM, HM and party chief who trusted me, a mere party worker who comes from a small village."

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. PM Modi wrote, "He brings with him vast administrative and organisational experience. I am confident under his leadership the state will continue to scale new heights of progress."

Congratulations to Shri @TIRATHSRAWAT on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He brings with him vast administrative and organisational experience. I am confident under his leadership the state will continue to scale new heights of progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2021

All you need to know about Tirath Singh Rawat

Tirath Singh Rawat will be the next chief minister of the state. His name was finalised at a meeting of the top BJP leadership. He took oath as the Uttarakhand chief minister today evening.

Tirath Singh Rawat's appointment as the Uttarakhand CM comes after Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from the post on Tuesday evening after days of speculation about a leadership change in the state amid allegations of non-performance and resentment within the Uttarakhand BJP over his style of functioning.

Tirath Singh Rawat is currently the BJP national secretary and the Lok Sabha MP from Pauri. He defeated his nearest Congress rival Manish Khanduri by over 3 lakh votes in 2019.

Tirath Singh Rawat became the CM one year ahead of the next assembly election in Uttarakhand.

In the early days of his political career, he was part of the Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the BJP's youth wing, where he served as the state vice-president for some time before being elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council in 1997.

He was the first education minister of Uttarakhand in 2000. He was elected first as BJP's Uttarakhand general secretary in 2007 and later as the party's state unit chief in 2013.

The BJP had swept the elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. Congress, on the other hand, were able to win just 11 seats.

