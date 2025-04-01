Uttarakhand govt renames 11 places; Akhilesh Yadav says, ‘Uttarakhand ka naam bhi Uttar Pradesh-2 kar dijie’ | Watch

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Monday that 11 places in the districts of Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar will be renamed.

In an official release, Dhami informed that the new names will honor Hindu deities, mythological figures, and prominent leaders from the BJP and RSS.

"The names of various places are being changed in accordance with public sentiment and Indian culture and heritage. They are being named after great men who contributed to the Indian culture and its preservation," Dhami said.

As per the CM's announcement, in the Haridwar district, Aurangzebpur will be renamed Shivaji Nagar, Gajiwali to Arya Nagar, Chandpur to Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Mohammadpur Jat to Mohanpur Jat, Khanpur Kursli to Ambedkar Nagar, Indrishpur to Nandpur, Khanpur to Shri Krishna Pur, and Akbarpur Fazalpur to Vijayanagar, as per CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's announcement.

In Dehradun district, Miyanwala will be renamed Ramji Wala, Pirwala to Kesari Nagar, Chandpur Khurd to Prithviraj Nagar, and Abdullah Nagar to Daksh Nagar. In Nainital district, Nawabi Road will be renamed Atal Marg, and the road from Panchakki to ITI will be named Guru Golwalkar Marg. In Udham Singh Nagar, the Sultanpur Patti municipal council will be renamed Kaushalya Puri.

Akhilesh Yadav reacts Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav, when asked about the Uttarakhand CM's announcement of renaming 11 places in 4 districts of the state, said, “Uttarakhand ka naam bhi Uttar Pradesh-2 kar dijiye' (Name Uttarakhand as Uttar Pradesh-2.”

Earlier in 2023, Madhya Pradesh, another BJP-ruled state, renamed Bhopal's Islam Nagar to Jagdishpur. Located about 12 km from Bhopal, Islam Nagar village is known for its forts. Historical accounts suggest that the area was originally called Jagdishpur around 308 years ago.