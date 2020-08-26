Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has isolated himself for three days as a precautionary measure despite his Covid-19 test report coming negative. "With the grace of God and your blessings the report is negative. However, as a precaution, I will remain in isolation for the next three days and discharge my duties from my residence telephonically or by using virtual platforms," Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat tweeted.

The Uttarakhand CM said he and his family underwent a coronavirus test along with the staff and the security personnel at the CMO as a precautionary measure.The chief minister chose to undergo a coronavirus test after an officer on special duty tested positive for the infection recently.

Meanwhile, the state's case count rose to 16,014, while six more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 213, according to a health department bulletin. So far, 11,201 people have recovered from coronavirus, 55 migrated out of the state and 213 died, the bulletin said, adding that 4,545 patients are under treatment.