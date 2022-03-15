Uttarakhand Congress president resigns after Sonia Gandhi's decree

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Gandhi had earlier in the day asked the party chiefs of the five states that went to poll in February and March – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa – to resign.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Congress failed to win in any of the states and lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the AAP and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country.
Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar resigned on Tuesday taking moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the state Assembly polls.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The development comes two days after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) discussed threadbare the reasons for the party's debacle in these assembly polls.
"Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of PCCs," chief spokesperson of the party Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.
The CWC, in its marathon meeting, had asked the Congress president to initiate necessary changes in the organisation in order to strengthen it.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The CWC unanimously reaffirms its faith in the leadership of Smt. Sonia Gandhi and requests the Congress President to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes in order to take on the political challenges," it had said after the meeting.
Presently, Ajay Kumar Lallu is the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. Navjot Singh Sidhu is the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Further, Nameirakpam Loken Singh holds the responsibility of the president of the Manipur Congress.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!