After resigning as the chief minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat has said that his decision was based on the constitutional crisis in the state.

"I have submitted my resignation to Governor. Given the constitutional crisis, I felt it was right for me to resign. I am thankful to the central leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for every opportunity they have given to me so far," Rawat said.

Ending days of speculation, he submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Friday after returning from Delhi where he was summoned by the top BJP leadership.

"Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat submitted his resignation letter from the post of Chief Minister at Raj Bhawan," tweeted Maurya soon after Rawat's resignation.

Rawat was accompanied by his ministerial colleagues, including Subodh Uniyal and Ganesh Joshi, to the Raj Bhawan.

The move came less than four months after Rawat took over as the chief minister.

Tirath Singh Rawat had replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat on 10 March after he was similarly asked by the party to step down.

The new CM, an MP from Pauri Garhwal, was constitutionally required to get elected as a member of the state assembly within six months of his induction.

However, there seems to be an increasing uncertainty over the election commission holding by-polls for the two seats in the state when there is less than a year to go for the assembly elections.

When questions were raised on Friday regarding the by-polls held in April, Rawat said he could not contest from Salt as he had tested Covid positive at the time.

The BJP is now expected to be led by a new leader in the assembly polls.

A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party is scheduled to take place at 3 pm on Saturday in Dehradun.

Uttrakhand's media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said that the meeting of party MLAs will be held under the chairmanship of state president Madan Kaushik.

"BJP legislature party meeting is scheduled to be held at 3 pm on Saturday at the party headquarters. The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of state president Madan Kaushik," Chauhan said.

BJP has named Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as a central observer for Saturday's meeting of MLAs.

Although there is no clarity yet, names of former CM Trivendra Singh, Chaubattakhal MLA and cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj and Shrinanagar MLA Dhan Singh Rawat have been doing the rounds as probable for the post.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.