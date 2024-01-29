Uttarakhand govt to get UCC Committee's report on Feb 2, Assembly session on 5 Feb: What to expect?
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Monday that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Committee's report will be delivered to the state government on February 2. The statement came after a Uttarakhand minister suggested that there could be a debate on the draft of the UCC during the state assembly session — set to be held from February 5 to February 8.