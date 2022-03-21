Uttarakhand: Newly-elected MLAs swear in as members of Assembly

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In Uttarakhand, newly elected MLAs were sworn in as members of the assembly on Monday. Protem speaker Bansidhar Bhagat administered the oath of office and secrecy to the MLAs. Governor Lt. General (Retired) Gurmit Singh sworn in senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bansidhar Bhagat as the Protem Speaker of state Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Meanwhile, the party is scheduled to hold a legislature party meeting in the evening to elect the next Chief Minister of the state.

Meanwhile, the party is scheduled to hold a legislature party meeting in the evening to elect the next Chief Minister of the state.

BJP MLA and former minister Rekha Arya have supported Pushkar Singh Dhami as the next CM of Uttarakhand. Besides, other MLAs including Ganesh Joshi and Arvind Pandey, have given their consent for Dhami as the leader of the legislature party.

Till now six MLAs of the BJP have expressed willingness to vacate their Assembly seats to help Dhami get elected to the House.

Dhami had lost to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes.

Dhami got a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8%.

The BJP won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand, bagging 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

