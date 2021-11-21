If elected in Uttarakhand, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will build good schools and provide employment to youth in the state, party convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said during a roadshow in Haridwar on Sunday.

"We have built great schools in Delhi. We are not doing any baseless talk. Give us a chance and we will build great schools in Uttarakhand too and also give employment to the youth," said Kejriwal.

He promised, if AAP comes to power, they will build hospitals and mohalla clinics to improvise the health infrastructure.

The party will arrange free visits to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for the people in the state, Delhi CM promised, adding, “We have done this in Delhi. Give us a chance and we will do the same here. In Delhi, the first train to Ayodhya will start on December 3. People will travel in air-conditioned trains and stay at air-conditioned hotels. Everything, including food is free for everyone during the journey."

He urged the gathering to vote for the party's Chief Minister face, Ajay Kothiyal, who he said had "re-developed Kedarnath". "Now we will have to start the re-development of Uttarakhand," he added.

Kejriwal alleged that Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had looted the state during their tenures in the state.

"Both of them have an agreement that one of them stays in power for five years and the other one for the next five years. Both have an agreement that one party gets to loot people for once and the other party gets a chance to do the same next time. Delhi had given a chance to Aam Aadmi Party, I want Uttarakhand to give us a chance. You will forget about other parties," he added.

The Uttarakhand Assembly elections are scheduled for early next year. Kejriwal is constantly visiting Uttrakhand. He had earlier visited Uttrakhand on August 17 and September 19, where he promised to make Uttrakhand the 'spiritual capital' of the country.

