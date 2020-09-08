Uttarakhand Secretariat: 8 departments sealed after 4 tested Covid-19 positive

Eight departments including health, agriculture and horticulture at Uttarakhand Secretariat were sealed today after 4 people tested positive for the coronovirus today, news agency ANI reported. A secretary and a joint secretary are among the four people who tested Covid-19 positive.





Uttarakhand: Eight departments including health, agriculture and horticulture at the Uttarakhand Secretariat sealed, after four people including a secretary and a joint secretary tested positive for COVID19. — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally went past the 25,000-mark on Monday with 807 more people testing positive while seven more infected patients died in the state, a government health bulletin said. So far, 17,046 COVID patients have recovered while 77 people have migrated out of the state, it said. There are 7,965 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, doctors in Uttarakhand decided to withdraw their agitation with an immediate effect on Monday after an assurance from Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat that all their demands will be considered. Rawat assured the delegation that doctors will get support from the state government and all their demands will be looked into seriously.

He also praised the doctors for the dedication with which they were battling the COVID-19 pandemic. After getting the assurance from the chief minister, Napalchyal said the Sangh has decided to withdraw their agitation immediately.

Doctors in Uttarakhand have been working with black bands tied around their arms for a week in support of their demands including 'no one day pay cut' and payment of full salary to PG doctors like the rest of the fraternity.

