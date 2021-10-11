It was only in the 2017 elections that the voters turned clearly towards one side: the BJP got nearly 47% votes, largely riding on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But that factor could be on the wane as Modi has lost some of his appeal of late. Traditional dominant-caste support for the BJP could weaken in 2022, and Muslims, too, may look for new options: the other big contender, Congress, has hardly been their top choice in the past.