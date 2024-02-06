 Uttarakhand UCC Bill LIVE Updates: Pushkar Singh Dhami-led cabinet to table Uniform Civil Code bill in assembly today | Mint
Uttarakhand UCC Bill LIVE Updates: Pushkar Singh Dhami-led cabinet to table Uniform Civil Code bill in assembly today
LIVE UPDATES

Uttarakhand UCC Bill LIVE Updates: Pushkar Singh Dhami-led cabinet to table Uniform Civil Code bill in assembly today

2 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Uttarakhand UCC Bill LIVE Updates: The Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government will table the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday. Get LIVE updates here.

Uttarakhand UCC Bill LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs a cabinet meeting at his residence in Dehradun on Sunday. (HT_PRINT)Premium
Uttarakhand UCC Bill LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs a cabinet meeting at his residence in Dehradun on Sunday. (HT_PRINT)

Uttarakhand UCC Bill LIVE Updates: The government led by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to present the Uniform Civil Code Bill (UCC) in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday.

This development occurred during the ongoing four-day special session of the assembly, which commenced on Monday.

The Uttarakhand Cabinet gave its approval to the conclusive draft of the UCC on Sunday. The proposed UCC aims to establish uniform civil laws applicable to all communities within the state.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Union Minister for Law and Justice, stated on Monday that the Uniform Civil Code is currently undergoing the consultation process and is under review by the Law Commission of India.

A draft of the UCC was presented to the Chief Minister by a five-member committee led by retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. The UCC aims to establish a consistent legal framework for marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance laws, regardless of religious affiliation. The passage of the UCC Bill fulfils a significant promise made by the BJP during the 2022 Assembly polls.


Check all the UCC Bill Live updates here on LiveMint.

06 Feb 2024, 11:08:46 AM IST

Uttarakhand UCC Bill LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand Cabinet approves UCC draft report, Bill likely to be tabled in assembly on Feb 6

The Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the report on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during a cabinet meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, news agency ANI reported. Read here.

06 Feb 2024, 10:55:24 AM IST

Uttarakhand UCC Bill LIVE Updates: Committee received 2,32,961 suggestions through various medium

72 meetings of the committee were called to interact with about 10 thousand people and study about 02 lakh 33 thousand suggestions received. After receiving the report from the committee, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on behalf of the people of the state and the state government, thanked all the learned members of the committee and hoped that this contribution of the committee members would be a boon not only for the state but for the entire country Will prove to be a milestone.

The Chief Minister said that after studying and examining this report, the government will prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code law for the state of Uttarakhand as soon as possible and place the related bill in the special session of the upcoming Legislative Assembly. The government will move rapidly towards implementing this law. (PTI)

06 Feb 2024, 10:29:01 AM IST

Uttarakhand UCC Bill LIVE Updates: Ban on polygamy, child marriage among recommendations of Uttarakhand UCC draft

A complete ban on polygamy and child marriage, a common marriageable age for girls across all faiths and enforcing similar grounds and procedures for divorce are understood to be among the major recommendations of a panel which drafted a Uniform Civil Code for Uttarakhand.

The five-member government-appointed panel, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, Friday submitted the four-volume report running into 749 pages to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who said the draft will be examined, studied and discussed before it is tabled in the assembly on February 6. (PTI)

06 Feb 2024, 10:24:08 AM IST

Uttarakhand UCC Bill LIVE Updates: Uniform Civil Code Bill to be tabled in state assembly today

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government will table the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the state legislative assembly today, followed by a debate. The final draft of the UCC, which proposes uniform civil laws for all communities in the state, was approved on Sunday.

What are the key features of this bill?

Speaking about the bill, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Monday that the Uniform Civil Code is in the consultation process and being reviewed by the Law Commission of India.

“This is not just the issue of the Centre; the makers of the Constitution had discussed this even when the Constitution was being made...Right now, this matter is under consideration with the Law Commission of India and is in the consultation process," said Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Read the complete story here.





