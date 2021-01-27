OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >V K Sasikala released after serving 4 years in jail
A file photo of K Sasikala. (ANI)
A file photo of K Sasikala. (ANI)

V K Sasikala released after serving 4 years in jail

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 11:48 AM IST Staff Writer

Sasikala, the close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was in the Central Jail in Parappana Agrahara for four years since February 2017

Bengaluru: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala was formally released from jail today. The procedures for her release were done at the Victoria Hospital, where she is presently undergoing treatment for Covid-19 infection, which she had contracted a week ago, along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi.

The close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was in the Central Jail in Parappana Agrahara for four years since February 2017 in connection with the 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

