V K Sasikala released after serving 4 years in jail

V K Sasikala released after serving 4 years in jail1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 11:48 AM IST
Sasikala, the close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was in the Central Jail in Parappana Agrahara for four years since February 2017
Bengaluru: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala was formally released from jail today. The procedures for her release were done at the Victoria Hospital, where she is presently undergoing treatment for Covid-19 infection, which she had contracted a week ago, along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi.
The close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was in the Central Jail in Parappana Agrahara for four years since February 2017 in connection with the ₹66 crore disproportionate assets case.
