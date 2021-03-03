Sasikala's statement comes ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, which will be held in a single-phase on 6 April, 2021.
In a statement, Sasikala added, "'I pray for golden rule of Amma (Jayalalithaa)."
Earlier today, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) had said the AIADMK would decide on accommodating VK Sasikala, once a close aide of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, in the ruling party-led alliance the state assembly polls.
The AIADMK has so far ruled out accommodating her or her nephew TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in the party or in the alliance led by it.
BJP Tamil Nadu in-charge and national general secretary CT Ravi, when asked if his party wanted Ms Sasikala to be in the AIADMK-led alliance and on Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly speaking to Chief Minister K Palaniswami about the mater, said, "Only you are speculating."