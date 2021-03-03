Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Wednesday stated that she is quitting public life while asking the AIADMK cadre to stand united and ensure DMK is defeated in forthcoming Assembly elections.

“I will step aside from politics and pray that Amma Government is established in Tamil Nadu," she said in a statement.

Sasikala's statement comes ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, which will be held in a single-phase on 6 April, 2021.

In a statement, Sasikala added, "'I pray for golden rule of Amma (Jayalalithaa)."

Earlier today, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) had said the AIADMK would decide on accommodating VK Sasikala, once a close aide of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, in the ruling party-led alliance the state assembly polls.

The AIADMK has so far ruled out accommodating her or her nephew TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in the party or in the alliance led by it.

BJP Tamil Nadu in-charge and national general secretary CT Ravi, when asked if his party wanted Ms Sasikala to be in the AIADMK-led alliance and on Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly speaking to Chief Minister K Palaniswami about the mater, said, "Only you are speculating."

