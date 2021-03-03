Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >V K Sasikala says she is quitting politics ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

V K Sasikala says she is quitting politics ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

VK Sasikala.
1 min read . 09:48 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • In a statement, Sasikala added, 'I pray for golden rule of Amma (Jayalalithaa)'
  • She urged AIADMK cadre to stand united and ensure DMK is defeated in forthcoming Assembly elections

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Wednesday stated that she is quitting public life while asking the AIADMK cadre to stand united and ensure DMK is defeated in forthcoming Assembly elections.

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Wednesday stated that she is quitting public life while asking the AIADMK cadre to stand united and ensure DMK is defeated in forthcoming Assembly elections.

“I will step aside from politics and pray that Amma Government is established in Tamil Nadu," she said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

“I will step aside from politics and pray that Amma Government is established in Tamil Nadu," she said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Sasikala's statement comes ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, which will be held in a single-phase on 6 April, 2021.

In a statement, Sasikala added, "'I pray for golden rule of Amma (Jayalalithaa)."

Earlier today, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) had said the AIADMK would decide on accommodating VK Sasikala, once a close aide of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, in the ruling party-led alliance the state assembly polls.

The AIADMK has so far ruled out accommodating her or her nephew TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in the party or in the alliance led by it.

BJP Tamil Nadu in-charge and national general secretary CT Ravi, when asked if his party wanted Ms Sasikala to be in the AIADMK-led alliance and on Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly speaking to Chief Minister K Palaniswami about the mater, said, "Only you are speculating."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.