OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Vaccine purchase should be centralised, distribution decentralised: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the government's vaccine policy, saying it is compounding problems and demanded that the vaccine purchase should be centralised and distribution decentralised.

"GOI's vaccine policy is compounding the problem. Vaccine purchase should be centralised and distribution decentralised.India cannot afford this," he said on Twitter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The Congress has been demanding free vaccination for all and has criticised the government's vaccine policy, saying it is discriminatory.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout