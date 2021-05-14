Vaccine purchase should be centralised, distribution decentralised: Rahul Gandhi

Vaccine purchase should be centralised, distribution decentralised: Rahul Gandhi1 min read . 02:14 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the government's vaccine policy, saying it is compounding problems and demanded that the vaccine purchase should be centralised and distribution decentralised.
"GOI's vaccine policy is compounding the problem. Vaccine purchase should be centralised and distribution decentralised.India cannot afford this," he said on Twitter.
The Congress has been demanding free vaccination for all and has criticised the government's vaccine policy, saying it is discriminatory.
