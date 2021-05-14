Subscribe
Home >Politics >News >Vaccine purchase should be centralised, distribution decentralised: Rahul Gandhi

Vaccine purchase should be centralised, distribution decentralised: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo)
1 min read . 02:14 PM IST PTI

  • Congress has been demanding free vaccination for all and has criticised the government's vaccine policy, saying it is discriminatory

NEW DELHI : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the government's vaccine policy, saying it is compounding problems and demanded that the vaccine purchase should be centralised and distribution decentralised.

"GOI's vaccine policy is compounding the problem. Vaccine purchase should be centralised and distribution decentralised.India cannot afford this," he said on Twitter.

The Congress has been demanding free vaccination for all and has criticised the government's vaccine policy, saying it is discriminatory.

