New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Centre of diverting attention and said while deaths due to COVID-19 are increasing the vaccines are reducing.

"Vaccines are decreasing and Covid deaths are increasing. The Central government policy - Divert attention, spread untruth, make noise by hiding facts," he tweeted along with graphs showing a decline in Covid vaccinations and the rise in the number of daily deaths due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, India's daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 3 lakh mark for the third consecutive day as only 2,67,334 fresh infections were recorded during a 24-hour period.

India recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 fatalities with 4,529 new deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated at 8 am today.

At present, there are 32,26,719 active cases in the country.





