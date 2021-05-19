Vaccines decreasing and deaths due to Covid increasing: Rahul Gandhi1 min read . Updated: 19 May 2021, 01:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Centre of diverting attention and said while deaths due to COVID-19 are increasing the vaccines are reducing.
"Vaccines are decreasing and Covid deaths are increasing. The Central government policy - Divert attention, spread untruth, make noise by hiding facts," he tweeted along with graphs showing a decline in Covid vaccinations and the rise in the number of daily deaths due to coronavirus.
Meanwhile, India's daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 3 lakh mark for the third consecutive day as only 2,67,334 fresh infections were recorded during a 24-hour period.
India recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 fatalities with 4,529 new deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated at 8 am today.
At present, there are 32,26,719 active cases in the country.
