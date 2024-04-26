‘Vague & baseless…’ Here’s why Supreme Court rejected pleas seeking 100% verification of EVM-VVPAT?
The top court said its approach was guided by evidence, and while a balanced perspective is important, blindly doubting a system can breed scepticism.
The Supreme Court on April 26 rejected the pleas seeking 100% cross-verification of votes cast on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with paper slips generated by the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). The verdict comes in the middle of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, and on a day, 88 seats go to vote in the second phase of polling.