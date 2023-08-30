Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Varun Gandhi's interaction with seer goes viral, 'You never know when Maharaj ji becomes chief minister'

1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 07:40 AM IST Livemint

Varun Gandhi urges voters to think before casting their votes, warns against blind allegiance. Video sparks speculation about his political future.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi at Parliament House complex (File photo)

A video of a BJP MP from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh went viral when he was addressing the party workers. According to a Hindustan Times report, Livemint's sister publication, a seer was standing near Varun Gandhi, and suddenly Seer's phone rang. Apparently, the seer disconnected the call as Gandhi was speaking. Subsequently, the BJP MP took a pause and asked the seer to take the call. He said, "Maharaj-ji, take the call. What difference will it make? Probably you are getting some important call".

Some party workers pulled the seer away from Varun Gandhi but the MP intervened and said, "Don't do this to him. You never know when Maharaj ji becomes the chief minister. What will happen to us then?"

The video of the incident surfaced online with people interpreting it as a reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the Gorakshpeethadheeshwar of Gorakshpeeth. Adityanath is always in a sadhu's dress.

Further, Varun Gandhi appealed to people to vote by applying brains. He said, "Vote anyone but only after applying your brains. Don't vote just listening to Bharat Mata ki Jai or Jai Shri Ram. Because after that you will only become a number. I don't want you to become a number".

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, speculation became that Varun Gandhi will join the Congress. He has been winning the Pilibhit seat since 2009 when the BJP fielded him from the constituency instead of his mother Maneka Gandhi.

Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 07:40 AM IST
