Vast Maya kingdom is revealed in Guatemalan jungle4 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 07:36 PM IST
Archaeologists identify a sprawling network of ancient ruins using laser mapping technology
Nestled in the jungle of northern Guatemala, a vast network of interconnected Maya settlements built millennia ago has been mapped in unprecedented detail.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×