VD Satheesan takes oath as Kerala CM today. Full list of 20 ministers in UDF government

The swearing-in will be held at the Central Stadium in the Kerala state capital at 10 am today. Satheesan met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan on Sunday and submitted the list of ministers to be sworn in along with him.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated18 May 2026, 06:47 AM IST
Kerala Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan handed over the list of Ministers to be sworn in tomorrow, along with him, to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. (Lok Bhavan)
Kerala Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan handed over the list of Ministers to be sworn in tomorrow, along with him, to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. (Lok Bhavan)(HT_PRINT)

Congress leader VD Satheesan is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala today, along with his full Council of 20 ministers. Satheesan formally announced his next Cabinet on Sunday.

The swearing-in will be held at the Central Stadium in the Kerala state capital at 10 am today. Satheesan met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan on Sunday and submitted the list of ministers to be sworn in along with him.

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The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government returned to power after a decade-long gap following a decisive electoral mandate in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections.

11 Congress and 5 IUML ministers in the list

Congress had been given 11 cabinet berths in his cabinet while IUML will have ministers.

Satheesan's cabinet comprises experienced leaders and 14 first-time ministers, including two women and two members of the Scheduled Caste community.

With Kerala, Congress will have four state governments in India. The ither three are Telangana, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

Senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and several chief ministers, are expected to attend the swearing-in. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has not confirmed his participation and may attend later. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was present at Vijay's oath-taking earlier this month.

Also Read | Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheeshan reveals names of his ministers

At a press conference on Sunday, Satheesan said said former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, and IUML leaders are also expected to attend.

Full list of ministers to take oath today

The ministers announced include senior Congress leaders and former ministers Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, and A P Anil Kumar, besides KPCC chief Sunny Joseph.

Senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty, RSP leader Shibu Baby John, Kerala Congress leader Mons Joseph, and Kerala Congress (Jacob) leader Anoop Jacob will also be ministers.

All of them have served as ministers in the previous UDF government.

The new faces in the cabinet are C P John and IUML leaders N Shamsuddin, K M Shaji, P K Basheer, and V E Abdul Gafoor.

Full List of leaders to take oath in the new UDF led government in Kerala
LeaderParty
VD Satheesan - Chief MinisterCongress
Ramesh ChennithalaCongress
Sunny JosephCongress
K MuraleedharanCongress
PC VishnunadhCongress
AP Anil Kumar Congress
Roji M JohnCongress
T SiddiqueCongress
Bindhu Krishna Congress
M Liju Congress
OJ JaneeshCongress
KA ThulasiCongress
PK KunhalikuttyIUML
PK BasheerIUML
KM ShajiIUML
N Shamsudheen IUML
VE Abdul GafoorIUML
Mons JosephKerala Congress
Anoop JacobKerala Congress
Shibu Baby JohnRevolutionary Socialist Party
CP JohnCommunist Marxist Party Kerala State Committee

Congress leaders P C Vishnunadh, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, T Siddique, K A Thulasi, and O J Janeesh are also among the new ministers from the party.

The UDF has also decided to appoint senior legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan as Speaker of the Assembly, while Shanimol Usman will serve as Deputy Speaker.

The chief whip will be from Kerala Congress (J) and will be announced by party chairman P J Joseph.

Also Read | VD Satheesan to be Kerala CM: 3 reasons why Congress chose him for top post

Satheesan said several deserving leaders could not be accommodated in the cabinet despite the Congress securing 63 seats, calling it one of the party's biggest victories in the state.

"Let new faces come. There should be opportunity for all," Satheesan said.

Let new faces come. There should be opportunity for all.

The UDF secured a historic and decisive victory in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, bringing an end to the decade-long rule of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Led by the Congress prty, which won 63 seats, the coalition achieved a landslide majority by capturing a total of 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly. The IUML won 22 seats, while the LDF won 35 seats and the BJP managed to win three constituencies.

(With agency inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • The UDF's victory marks a significant political shift in Kerala, ending a decade-long rule by the LDF.
  • A diverse cabinet has been formed, highlighting the inclusion of new faces and representation from various communities.
  • The swearing-in signifies a renewed political landscape in Kerala with the Congress party regaining power.
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