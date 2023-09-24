Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali called for action against BJP's Nishikant Dubey on Sunday amid a brewing debate over communal remarks made in the Lok Sabha. BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri had hurled communal epithets at the BSP leader earlier this week with videos of the incident soon going viral. Dubey however claimed that the jibes came after Ali instigated Bidhuri.

“I request the Speaker that this should be inquired because this is one more matter of breach of privilege. I demand action be taken against Nishikant Dubey for what he has written…If what Nishikant Dubey is saying is true, there must be a video of the same…Is it true that all the BJP MPs were sitting and laughing there? This means that they did not come in support of the PM…They did my verbal lynching on the house…Now they are trying to lynch me outside..." Ali said today.

Dubey had written to the Speaker on Saturday to raise several instances of “unsavoury remarks" made by Opposition leaders. He sought an “inquiry committee to investigate the utterances" during the discussion on Chandrayaan-3’s success.

“When Danish Ali was busy instigating Bidhuri with his intemperate comments, he made a highly objectionable and derogatory remark against PM Narendra Modi. In his desperation to denigrate the ruling dispensation and the PM’s achievement on landing Chandrayaan 3 on the moon, he screamed across the isle without the microphone but could be clearly heard saying that ‘Neech ko neech nehi kahenge toh kya kahenge’. This statement made by Ali, was more than enough for any patriotic public representative to ‘lose his calm’ and it led to Bidhuri responding to him like he did," said the BJP MP.

The allegations have since been refuted by Ali and other Opposition polticians.

“...BJP's crisis management group should have at least made proper allegations after sitting for 48 hours. Danish Ali has not stooped so low that he will make such comments about the Prime Minister...These allegations are baseless, I do not take them seriously because the training given in BJP-RSS is to tell a lie 100 times and make it look like the truth," Ali had said earlier on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!