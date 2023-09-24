'Verbal lynching': BSP MP Danish Ali demands action against BJP's Nishikant Dubey amid row over communal jibes1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 06:17 PM IST
BSP MP Danish Ali calls for action against BJP's Nishikant Dubey amid row over communal remarks in Lok Sabha.
Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali called for action against BJP's Nishikant Dubey on Sunday amid a brewing debate over communal remarks made in the Lok Sabha. BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri had hurled communal epithets at the BSP leader earlier this week with videos of the incident soon going viral. Dubey however claimed that the jibes came after Ali instigated Bidhuri.