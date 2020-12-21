Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away at 93

NEW DELHI: Veteran Congress leader and close confidante of the Gandhi family, Motilal Vora passed away in the national capital on Monday. He was serving as the party’s general secretary incharge of administration and died just a day after having celebrated his 93rd birthday.

Interestingly, in the farewell address as a Rajya Sabha member in March this year, Vora had ended his speech with Robert Frost’s “miles to go before I sleep".

Also Read | Inside the rumble in India’s coding jungle

With an association of more than five decades with the Congress party, Vora had held almost several significant political and administrative posts. He had served as two-time chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, governor of Uttar Pradesh, union cabinet minister, member of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as well as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and state minister in Madhya Pradesh.

He served as a four-time Rajya Sabha MP before retiring in March this year.

Prior to taking over the post of administration incharge in August 2018, Vora was the treasurer of the Congress party and was succeeded by Ahmed Patel, who passed away in November.

Like Patel, Vora too was considered a Gandhi family loyalist and had worked with three generations of the family including former prime minister Indira Gandhi, party president Sonia Gandhi, and former party president Rahul Gandhi.

“Voraji was a true congressman and a wonderful human being. We will miss him very much. My love and condolences to his family and friends," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on Twitter on Monday.

A journalist by profession in his earlier years, Vora also held significant posts in the Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) and Young India. He was an active party functionary and was involved in all key meetings and issues taken up by the party.

“The senior-most Congressman, the evergreen and ever-active Motilal Vora passed away a day after he turned 93. He was one of the most decent of men who left his mark in public life in MP, Chhattisgarh, UP and in Parliament," senior Congress lawmaker and former union minister Jairam Ramesh posted on Twitter on Monday afternoon. “He was very amused when I once told him that the seat he occupied in Rajya Sabha had once been occupied by C N Annadurai and J. Jayalalitha. Even in his late 80s and early 90s, he was a fully involved MP and a role model," Ramesh added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via