Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away at 93

“The senior-most Congressman, the evergreen and ever-active Motilal Vora passed away a day after he turned 93. He was one of the most decent of men who left his mark in public life in MP, Chhattisgarh, UP and in Parliament," senior Congress lawmaker and former union minister Jairam Ramesh posted on Twitter on Monday afternoon. “He was very amused when I once told him that the seat he occupied in Rajya Sabha had once been occupied by C N Annadurai and J. Jayalalitha. Even in his late 80s and early 90s, he was a fully involved MP and a role model," Ramesh added.