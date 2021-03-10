Veteran Congress leader PC Chacko on Wednesday said that he has quit the Congress party and sent his resignation letter to party interim president Sonia Gandhi.

"I have quit Congress and sent my resignation to party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi," PC Chacko was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

PC Chacko's resignation comes months ahead of the assembly elections in Kerala.

"It is very difficult for a sincere Congress worker to survive. Merit is not a concern at all," Chacko, a former MP from Thrissur in Kerala, said while addressing a press conference. He went on to allege that Congress is a rudderless ship and has failed to find a president for over a year.

In his resignation letter, Chacko said, "I worked hard for the party, but it is really difficult to work with the Kerala Congress team. I stood with every decision taken by Congress, but it's now very difficult. You can't run a party with one central character."

Chacko said, "I'd been deliberating upon this decision for past many days. I come from Kerala where there's no Congress party as such. There are two parties - Congress (I) and Congress (A). It's a coordination committee of two parties functioning as KPCC," he added.

"There has been no discussion within the election committee on the candidates for the Kerala election," said Chacko.

