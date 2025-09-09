Vice President Election 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA's Radhakrishnan vs INDIA bloc's Reddy as House picks new Veep today

Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: The stage is set for today's Vice Presidential election between the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) CP Radhakrishnan and the Opposition INDIA bloc's B Sudershan Reddy.

The election for the second-highest constitutional position was necessitated by Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation on 21 July.

Polling will begin at 10 AM in the new Parliament building and continue until 5 PM. The votes will be counted at 6 PM, and the results will be out later in the evening.

On Monday, both the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc conducted separate meetings in the Parliament complex as a show of strength. During these sessions, they briefed their MPs on the election process, conducted mock polls, and urged members to cast their votes correctly.

Although the ruling NDA appears to have a clear advantage, claiming the support of 429 out of 781 valid votes, well above the majority mark of 386, the Opposition is making every effort to turn it into a closely fought contest. With 324 MPs, the Opposition has urged its members to vote in the “spirit of India”, appealing to their conscience in what they are calling an “ideological battle”.

In 2022, Jagdeep Dhankhar achieved the most significant victory in thirty years, largely due to strong backing from multiple parties, including the YSR Congress and the Biju Janata Dal led by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the time. He secured close to 75 per cent of the total votes.

Stay tuned to LiveMint for live updates on the Vice President Election 2025