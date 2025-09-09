Vice President Election 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA's Radhakrishnan vs INDIA bloc's Reddy as House picks new Veep today

Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: The stage is set for today's Vice Presidential election between the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) CP Radhakrishnan and the Opposition INDIA bloc's B Sudershan Reddy.
The election for the second-highest constitutional position was necessitated by Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation on 21 July.
Polling will begin at 10 AM in the new Parliament building and continue until 5 PM. The votes will be counted at 6 PM, and the results will be out later in the evening.
On Monday, both the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc conducted separate meetings in the Parliament complex as a show of strength. During these sessions, they briefed their MPs on the election process, conducted mock polls, and urged members to cast their votes correctly.
Although the ruling NDA appears to have a clear advantage, claiming the support of 429 out of 781 valid votes, well above the majority mark of 386, the Opposition is making every effort to turn it into a closely fought contest. With 324 MPs, the Opposition has urged its members to vote in the “spirit of India”, appealing to their conscience in what they are calling an “ideological battle”.
In 2022, Jagdeep Dhankhar achieved the most significant victory in thirty years, largely due to strong backing from multiple parties, including the YSR Congress and the Biju Janata Dal led by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the time. He secured close to 75 per cent of the total votes.
At least eight former judges also criticised Reddy for meeting Lalu Prasad Yadav.
"Mr. Yadav stands infamously convicted in the fodder scam case which involved the embezzlement of about INR 940 Crore of public funds from the State of Bihar. This consultation cannot be justified by citing electoral considerations, as Mr. Yadav is neither a Member of Parliament nor is he eligible to vote in the Vice -Presidential electoral college. The meeting therefore appears to serve no legitimate political purpose," the judges said in a statement..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that CP Radhakrishnan's candidature has generated immense enthusiasm worldwide, and people believe he will be an excellent Vice President.
"Participated in the NDA meeting in Delhi, attended by MPs across the NDA family. The candidature of Thiru CP Radhakrishnan has generated immense enthusiasm all across. People believe that he will be an excellent Vice President, who will enrich the office with his wisdom and insights," he said in a post on X.
The present strength of the electoral college is 781. Eleven members from the BRS and the BJD have decided to abstain from voting today, putting the majority mark at 386 in the 770-member strong house. Any of the two candidates who get at least 386 votes will be the next Vice President of India.
Although the numbers favour the NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan over Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, the battle of ballots today will test the unity of both the ruling alliance and the INDIA bloc.