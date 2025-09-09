Subscribe

Vice President Election 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA's Radhakrishnan vs INDIA bloc's Reddy as House picks new Veep today

Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: The stage is set for a direct contest between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and the INDIA bloc's candidate, B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, in the crucial poll on Tuesday.

Updated9 Sep 2025, 07:18:54 AM IST
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: (Image: PTI)
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: The stage is set for today's Vice Presidential election between the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) CP Radhakrishnan and the Opposition INDIA bloc's B Sudershan Reddy.

The election for the second-highest constitutional position was necessitated by Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation on 21 July.

Polling will begin at 10 AM in the new Parliament building and continue until 5 PM. The votes will be counted at 6 PM, and the results will be out later in the evening.

On Monday, both the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc conducted separate meetings in the Parliament complex as a show of strength. During these sessions, they briefed their MPs on the election process, conducted mock polls, and urged members to cast their votes correctly.

Although the ruling NDA appears to have a clear advantage, claiming the support of 429 out of 781 valid votes, well above the majority mark of 386, the Opposition is making every effort to turn it into a closely fought contest. With 324 MPs, the Opposition has urged its members to vote in the “spirit of India”, appealing to their conscience in what they are calling an “ideological battle”.

In 2022, Jagdeep Dhankhar achieved the most significant victory in thirty years, largely due to strong backing from multiple parties, including the YSR Congress and the Biju Janata Dal led by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the time. He secured close to 75 per cent of the total votes.

9 Sep 2025, 07:11:20 AM IST

Vice Presidential Election 2025 LIVE: Former judhes criticise INDIA bloc VP pick

Vice Presidential Election 2025 LIVE: At least eight former judges also criticised Reddy for meeting Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“Mr. Yadav stands infamously convicted in the fodder scam case which involved the embezzlement of about INR 940 Crore of public funds from the State of Bihar. This consultation cannot be justified by citing electoral considerations, as Mr. Yadav is neither a Member of Parliament nor is he eligible to vote in the Vice -Presidential electoral college. The meeting therefore appears to serve no legitimate political purpose,” the judges said in a statement..

9 Sep 2025, 06:55:54 AM IST

Vice Presidential Election 2025 LIVE: Immense enthusiasm worldwide, says PM Narendra Modi ahead of voting

Vice Presidential Election 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that CP Radhakrishnan's candidature has generated immense enthusiasm worldwide, and people believe he will be an excellent Vice President.

"Participated in the NDA meeting in Delhi, attended by MPs across the NDA family. The candidature of Thiru CP Radhakrishnan has generated immense enthusiasm all across. People believe that he will be an excellent Vice President, who will enrich the office with his wisdom and insights," he said in a post on X.

New Delhi, Sep 08 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NDA Vice President candidate CP Radhakrishnan during the NDA meeting on the eve of voting for Vice President election, in New Delhi on Monday. (@narendramodi X/ANI Photo)
9 Sep 2025, 06:54:18 AM IST

Vice Presidential Election 2025 LIVE: How do numbers stack up for Veep election?

Vice Presidential Election 2025 LIVE: The present strength of the electoral college is 781. Eleven members from the BRS and the BJD have decided to abstain from voting today, putting the majority mark at 386 in the 770-member strong house. Any of the two candidates who get at least 386 votes will be the next Vice President of India.

9 Sep 2025, 06:50:53 AM IST

Vice Presidential Election 2025 LIVE: Veep polls will test the unity of the NDA, INDIA bloc

Vice Presidential Election 2025 LIVE: Although the numbers favour the NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan over Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, the battle of ballots today will test the unity of both the ruling alliance and the INDIA bloc.

9 Sep 2025, 06:42:50 AM IST

Vice Presidential Election 2025 LIVE: Voting begins at 10 AM, counting at 6 PM

Vice Presidential Election 2025 LIVE: The election, in which Parliamentarians will vote between 10 AM and 5 PM, will elect India's 15th Vice President. Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation in July, citing health reasons, necessitated the election. The Counting of votes will begin at 6 PM.

9 Sep 2025, 06:32:27 AM IST

Vice Presidential Election 2025 LIVE: PM Modi likely to be among the first ones to vote

Vice Presidential Election 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be among the first ones to vote as he has to leave for a survey of flood-affected areas in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh soon thereafter, said reports.

9 Sep 2025, 06:32:27 AM IST

Vice Presidential Election 2025 LIVE: When will the poll begin?

Vice Presidential Election 2025 LIVE: Voting for the vice presidential election, open to members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, will start at 10 AM in the new Parliament building and continue until 5 PM. The counting of votes will commence at 6 PM, with the results expected to be announced later that evening.

9 Sep 2025, 06:32:27 AM IST

Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: Which political parties have decided to abstain from voting?

Vice Presidential Election 2025 LIVE: K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD), have announced they will abstain from voting in the high-stakes Vice Presidential polls.

