Vice President elections scheduled for September 9 | How India elects its VP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda named Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as the party's candidate for the upcoming vice presidential elections, scheduled for September 9. The votes will be counted on the same day.

The parliamentary board of the BJP reportedly took a unanimous decision, after discussing with alliance partners and the opposition parties to ensure a smooth VP election.

Who is Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan? Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan has been serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra since July 31, 2024. He previously served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. He also held additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024.

A veteran BJP leader, Radhakrishnan was twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore and previously served as the Tamil Nadu BJP state president. The last date for filing nominations is August 21, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 25.

How India elects its Vice President Although the Vice President serves a five-year term, the position became vacant when Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21, the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing health concerns.

The elections of the Vice President are governed by the provisions of Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

The Vice President of India is chosen through an indirect election conducted by an electoral college consisting of both elected and nominated members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation using single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot.

Importantly, MPs are not bound by any party whip during this process.

What are the eligibility criteria? To be eligible for the post of Vice President of India, a candidate must be an Indian citizen, at least 35 years old, and qualified to be a member of the Rajya Sabha. They must not hold any office of profit.

For the nomination to be valid, it must be supported by at least 20 proposers and 20 seconders, who are electors from the electoral college.

The Vice President serves a five-year term but can remain in office beyond that period until a successor is elected. The Constitution places no limit on the number of terms one can serve, meaning a former Vice President is free to run again, whether immediately after a term ends or after a gap.