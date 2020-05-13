Vice-President, Speaker visit Parliament on 68th anniversary of first sitting

New Delhi: On the 68th anniversary of the first sitting of Parliament, Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that the opposition parties dominated the Upper House in the 39 out of 68 years of its existence but pointed out how numbers have never impacted legislation. To mark the occasion, both Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the chambers of both the Houses and the Central Hall of Parliament on Wednesday. The first sitting of Parliament, for both Houses of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, took place on 13 May, 1952.

Earlier in the day, in a Facebook post, Naidu remarked that "perceptions of political considerations causing disruptions" need to be addressed and added that the "line between obstruction and destruction" was thin. Naidu’s comments are significant as it comes in the backdrop of growing concerns over productivity of Parliament sessions in law making as well as disruption during debates and discussions.

“The mode of election to and tenures of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are different. This could lead to a situation of the Government of the day having majority in the Lok Sabha as required and not having the numbers in Rajya Sabha. This is what had happened over the years. During the last 68 years, the Governments of the day had majority in the Rajya Sabha only for 29 years and were in minority for 39 years including at a stretch for the last 31 years since 1989," Naidu said in the Facebook post on Wednesday.

“It should be to let the House discuss, debate and decide on each issue. If the perception is that political consideration form the basis of rising disruption, it needs to be addressed by all the stakeholders including all sections of the Rajya Sabha. The line between obstruction and disruption is very thin and need to be put aside," he added when talking about way forward for the Upper House.

The previous budget session of Parliament was adjourned earlier than scheduled by nearly ten days owing to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the view of practicing social distancing. Birla however, earlier this week, expressed hope that the monsoon session of Parliament could be on course. Last week, Naidu and Birla had held a meeting to discuss the feasibility of holding committee meetings. Secretaries General of both the Houses have now been entrusted to examine in detail the pros and cons of holding parliamentary committee meetings via video conferencing.

“Today, way back in 1952, Lok Sabha held first sitting of its first Session. Heartiest greetings to the people on this historic occasion. Our parliamentary democracy has withstood myriad challenges to realize aspirations of our people. Let us pledge to further strengthen democracy," Birla wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

