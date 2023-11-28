Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday drew parallels between Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the father of the nation as "mahapurush" of the last century and PM Modi as “yugpurush" of this century. He called them “two great personalities" while focusing on common things between them.

Addressing an event dedicated to Jain mystic and philosopher Shrimad Rajchandraji, Dhankhar said, “Mahatma Gandhi freed us from the slavery of the British through satyagraha and non-violence. India’s successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken us to a path where we always wanted to be."

“I want to tell you one thing. The mahapurush of the last century was Mahatma Gandhi. Narendra Modi is the yugpurush of this century," the Vice-President said after unveiling a mural of Shrimad Rajchandraji, who was born in Gujarat in 1867 and died in 1901. He is known for his teachings on Jainism and spiritual guidance to Mahatma Gandhi.

Dhankhar added, “One thing is common between these two great personalities, the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, and PM Narendra Modi. They have reflected with respect to Shrimad Rajchandraji. Such was the greatness of Shrimad Rajchandraji, that he inspired both Mahatma Gandhi and PM Modi."

Opposition calls it ‘shameful'

His statement drew criticism from Congress leader Manickam Tagore who said that it is ‘shameful’ to compare PM Modi with Mahatma Gandhi. "If you compare with Mahatma it's shameful sir, we all know there is a limit to sycophancy now you have crossed that limit, and to be in your chair and position and to be a sycophant does not add value, sir," Tagore wrote on X.

Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali wondered on social media platform X, “I would like to ask the Vice President which new era has begun by giving liberty to an MP of the PM’s party to abuse a certain community."

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.