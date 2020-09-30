Victory of truth, say BJP leaders on Babri Masjid demolition case verdict

NEW DELHI: Senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hailed the verdict of the special CBI court in Lucknow in the Babri Masjid demolition case, calling it the "victory of truth". The court today acquitted all 32 accused in the criminal case, including former deputy prime minister LK Advani, former union minister Murli Manohar Joshi and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti.

Soon after the verdict was announced by the special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Lucknow, BJP leaders said the court had upheld the argument that there was no conspiracy behind the demolition of Babri Masjid on 6 December, 1992.

“I welcome the verdict of the special CBI court in Lucknow which has categorically said that LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti and all 32 people were not involved in any conspiracy to demolish Babri Masjid. This shows that even if it took time, the victory is always of truth," tweeted defence minister Rajnath Singh.

The CBI, which investigated the case, has produced 351 witnesses and about 600 documents as evidence before the court. Charges were framed against 48 people, but 17 died during the course of the trial.

“All 32 accused acquitted in the Babri building demolition case. Court rules out any conspiracy behind the demolition . Considers the demolition a spur of the moment. TRUTH PREVAILS," tweeted BL Santhosh, general secretary (organisation) of ruling BJP.

Senior BJP leaders claimed that those present on the dais in Ayodhya were trying to stop people from demolishing Babri Masjid. “I was witness to the entire incident of 6th Dec. It was all spontaneous no conspiracy. I was conducting the meeting from dais I was surprised when some Kar Sewaks climbed Babri str. Advani ji was unhappy," tweeted Sushil Kumar Modi, deputy chief minister of Bihar.

The verdict of the special CBI court comes nearly 10 months after Supreme Court’s settled the long-winding Ayodhya land dispute by allowing Hindus to build a Ram temple on the land while sanctioning Muslims 5 acres to build a mosque in the temple town.

“Everyone has been acquitted in the case. The construction of Ram temple has started. I recollect the moment, I was present on the spot when Babri was demolished..it was memorable day of my life," said Kirit Somaiya, senior leader of BJP.

Former chief minister of Jharkhand, Raghubar Das, senior leader of BJP said it was clear that there was no pre-planned conspiracy to demolish the Babri Masjid and it was victory of truth.

“This is a victory of truth. The court has said that there was no preplanned conspiracy to demolish Babri Masjid," tweeted Das.

