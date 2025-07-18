Video | First time I hear Shashi Tharoor ‘stammer’ — Congress MP ‘fumbles’ as nephew grills him on THIS question

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's new video has stunned the social media. On Instagram, netizens claim that this was the "first time" that they saw Tharror "stammer" or “fumble for an answer.”

What’s in the video? Shashi Tharoor took to Instagram on Friday to share a video shot by his nephew Avinash in a “fancy” hotel room. The clip shows Tharoor holding a newspaper in his hand and answering Avinash’s “quick fire questions”.

Tharoor captioned the video as: “My regular London morning of tea and the newspaper came with an unexpected addition: a quiz from my nephew Avinash.”

‘Quick fire questions’ The first question Avinash asked Tharoor was: “If you had to be an animal, which one would you be?”

Tharoor said he would like to be a lion “because of its strength, its majesty, its sense of command and power.”

Responding to another question, Tharoor said he believes Thiruvananthapuram, from where he is an MP, has the “best food”, and Delhi is the city with the “second best food.”

He also added, “My years in New York gave me a variety of cuisines you can’t see anywhere else on the planet.”

When asked about some tips for the “hangover cure”, Tharoor said, “I never had a hangover, Avinash. I try to know when to stop.”

Tharoor ‘fumbles’ One segment in the video shocked social media. It was when Avinash asked his uncle Tharoor why he had missed giving him his 10th birthday present.

“For my 10th birthday, you didn’t give me anything...but you gave my brother a Game Boy, brand new Game Boy. Why?” Avinash asked Tharoor.

The Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP chortled and replied, “I guess, he must have been with me on his birthday and you weren’t...your 10th birthday is a very long time away. I have given you so many gift young man, and I’ll make up for it the next time.”

It was this moment that caught social media’s attention.

On Instagram user commented in the video, saying, “First time I hear Dr.Tharoor stammer a little when grilled by his nephew on having missed his gift on the 10th Birthday😂”

Another remarked, “First time we've seen you fumble for an answer! Well done to the nephew!”

Many others praised Tharoor for his replies, saying. “The man is a masterclass of grace: “I’ll make up for it the next time” ❤️ Only Shashi Tharoor knows how to win hearts in response to pettiest questions.”