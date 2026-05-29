Vijay did not meet Sonia, Rahul in Delhi: ‘No issues with TVK,’ says Congress leader

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Vijay's meeting with senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Thursday was rescheduled and is likely to be held next week, according to multiple reports citing sources.

The meeting was scheduled for 10 am on 28 May but was postponed. Vijay had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman after arriving in Delhi on Wednesday, 27 May.

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This was Vijay’s first official visit to the national capital after assuming office as Tamil Nadu chief minister earlier this month. This is the actor-turned-politician’s first official visit to the national capital after winning the trust vote on 13 May with the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLAs.

Why was the meeting rescheduled? All India Professional Congress leader Praveen Chakravarthy said the Congress did not see anything wrong in Vijay not meeting its leaders during his Delhi visit. He said Rahul Gandhi was busy with party affairs on Wednesday evening.

Addressing the media at the airport, he said Vijay was certain to meet the Congress leaders during his next visit and hold discussions. He pointed out that Rahul Gandhi attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) government, adding there were no issues between the TVK and Congress.

The Congress had not shared any official information that the Chief Minister would meet Rahul Gandhi and other leaders during the visit, he said.

Chakravarthy was responding to the queries from the media on why Vijay did not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Congress government in Kerala and why he avoided meeting the Congress leaders, while he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Cabinet Vijay had unveiled his 33-member Cabinet on 24 May. The CM kept Home, Police, General Administration, Women Welfare and Municipal Administration departments.

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