Vijay releases first video message after stampede at TVK's Karur rally kills 41: ‘Truth will come out soon’

Days after the Kauru rally stampede killed 41 people, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay on Tuesday released a video statement saying that he hasn't visited the affected persons because his presence there would lead to an “unusual situation”.

"I didn't visit Karur as it would lead to an unusual situation. I will meet you (families of victims, the injured) soon," he said in the video message posted on his social media page.

Vijay also claimed that the truth about the fatal incident would come out soon and hinted that he was ready to face the consequences.

“Nothing like this should have happened. People do not know all the truths. People are watching everything,” he said. “Soon, all the truth will come out.”

Also Read | First arrests made after stampede at Vijay's Karur rally

‘CM sir, if you seek vengeance…’ Vijay said that the party members and supporters stood in the places that were allotted to them. “We did nothing beyond that.”

The actor said he has never faced such a “painful situation” in his life and challenged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to “do anything to him”, but not to his party colleagues.

“You may do anything to me,” he said, even as his party colleagues, including senior leaders Bussy N Anand and CTR Nirmal Kumar, are facing a police case in connection with the September 27 stampede in Tamil Nadu's western Karur district, about 400 km from the state capital Chennai.

Seeking to take on the ruling DMK over the matter, the actor-politician said, “CM sir, if you have a thought of seeking vengeance, you may do anything to me and not touch the party men.”

Watch Vijay's full video statement here:

Read Vijay's full statement here: “Namaste to everyone. I have never faced such a painful situation in my life. The only pain in my heart is pain itself. The reason so many people come to see me on this tour is the love and affection they have for me. I am deeply indebted to them for that love and affection. That is why, beyond everything else in this tour, the safety of the people, and the thought that no compromise should be made, is very close to my heart. That is why I have avoided all political reasons. I have only kept the safety of the people in mind. I have carefully chosen the places for that purpose.

I asked for permission for 10 places and requested the police department accordingly. But, what should not have happened, has happened. I am also a human being. When everyone is affected at such times, I cannot leave. Even if I wanted to go back, I knew I would have to go to some other places. I also know that no matter what they say, it will not be a solution.

The people who are being treated in the hospital should get cured soon. I will meet all of you as soon as possible. At this time, I would like to thank all the politicians, political parties, friends, leaders, and everyone who understood our pain.

We went to almost five districts for protest. Nothing like this should have happened. But how can corruption happen? People do not know all the truths. People are watching everything. When those who were protesting spoke the truth, I felt as if God himself had come in person and revealed everything. Soon, all the truth will come out. In the places that were allotted to us, we stood in those spots and spoke. We did nothing beyond that.