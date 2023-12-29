The deceased body of DMDK president and actor Vijayakanth was transported to Island Ground, Anna Salai on Friday morning. The remains will be placed at Island Ground from 6 am to 1 pm to allow the public to bid their final farewells. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, actor Rajinikanth told the media, “We will never get a person as good as Vijayakanth. In politics and cinema, there is no one like him. This loss is irreplaceable."

The founder and leader of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), actor Vijayakanth, succumbed to COVID-19 in Chennai at the age of 71 on Thursday. The body of the DMDK chief was initially placed at the DMDK office, for visits of political figures, actors, and well-wishers who paid their respects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chennai: People wait in queue to pay their last respects to the mortal remains of DMDK founder-leader and veteran Tamil actor Vijayakanth, at Island Ground, in Chennai, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai on Thursday following illness. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

Actor Vijay paid his respects to DMDK chief Captain Vijayakanth. Tamil Nadu minister Ranipet R Gandhi, accompanied by DMK organizing secretary RS Bharathi, also offered tributes to the DMDK chief in Kancheepuram.

Additionally, Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin arrived at the DMDK office to pay homage to the late actor.

In November, Vijayakanth was hospitalized at MIOT Hospital in Chennai due to a decline in his health. Experiencing symptoms of coughing and throat pain, he remained under medical observation for 14 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fondly referred to as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is characterized by a prosperous career in the Tamil film industry.

Having appeared in 154 movies before entering politics, Vijayakanth made a significant impact in the South Indian film industry.

While holding a position at Nadigar Sangam, officially known as the South Indian Artists' Association (SIAA), he implemented revolutionary changes. Additionally, Vijayakanth served as a member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Tamil actor and DMDK chief Vijayakanth, who died at a private hospital in Chennai today, Thursday, December 28. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji."

“A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape," the Prime Minister said.

He added, “His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

