Vijay’s Tamil Nadu cabinet expansion hits stumbling block over AIADMK rebels, VCK, IUML yet to decide on joining

The Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in Tamil Nadu is set for its first expansion, which is likely to be announced on Thursday. The TVK government, which assumed office on May 10, currently has 10 ministers, including the CM Vijay.

Vijay's TVK government in Tamil Nadu Political debutants, TVK, which fell short of the 118-seat simple majority mark, is ruling the state with the outside support of several smaller parties, including the Congress. 25 AIADMK rebels also supported the government in addition to support from MLA Kamaraj expelled from the AMMK.

What CPI(M) said However, the possible inclusion of AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam, who has reportedly sought a ministerial position in the Vijay cabinet, has some allies rethinking their support. The CPI-M has said that Left parties would reconsider their support to the TVK government if AIADMK becomes a part of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet.

TVK invites VCK, IUML TVK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works and Sports Development Adhav Arjuna on Wednesday invited Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), both parties supporting the TVK government from outside, to join the cabinet.

According to Minister Arjuna, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay wants the state cabinet to function "like one family" and ensure representation to parties that extended support to the ruling coalition.

"The Chief Minister wants the cabinet to function like one family. The Chief Minister wants the parties that extended support to be represented in the cabinet," Arjuna said.

On cabinet expansion, he added, "Our alliance remains intact. The Chief Minister will announce it soon."

What VCK said VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Wednesday stated that his party would take a definitive decision on joining the Vijay cabinet after consulting senior functionaries and the general secretary.

"During the party's high-level committee meeting, most members expressed the view that the party should be part of the cabinet. However, in the end, we extended unconditional support. We respect the invitation from TVK. Now they are once again inviting us to join the cabinet. We will discuss it with the party functionaries and announce our decision. When Vijay visited the VCK office, he expressed his wish that we should be part of the cabinet," the VCK chief said.

"A situation did not arise for us to become part of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam alliance, so we continued our journey with the DMK alliance. There is no need to convene a high-level committee meeting again for discussions. We will consult with the general secretary and other senior functionaries before making a decision", he added.

Tamil Nadu CPI(M) Secretary P Shanmugam said the Left parties and VCK had jointly decided to extend outside support to the government.

"We, the Left parties and the VCK, had jointly decided to extend outside support. It is not necessary for the VCK to take exactly the same stand as the Left parties. If the VCK feels that an opportunity has arisen and wants to make use of it, there is nothing wrong with that," he said.

The IUML is yet to officially comment on TVK’s invitation to join the government.