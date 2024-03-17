Viksit Bharat Sampark has sparked political row with Congress alleging the central government of misusing the databas to spread its ‘political propaganda’

A WhatsApp message from 'Viksit Bharat Sampark' seeking feedback and suggestions from the public attached to a letter by PM Narendra Modi has sparked political controversy. The Congress has called the pdf file attached with the message a ‘political propaganda’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The message talks about taking feedback from Citizens, but the attached PDF is nothing but political propaganda," Kerala Congress wrote in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The WhatsApp message, sent to several Indian WhatsApp users, by ‘Viksit Bharat Sampark’ sought feedback and suggestions from citizens related to government schemes and policies.

The pdf file attached with the WhatsApp message is a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Matru Vandana Yojana, etc, and seeking suggestions from the citizens over government initiatives and schemes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Accusing the government of misusing public data, the Congress unit in Kerala has called the message to be a part of a campaign for the upcoming general elections.

“The message talks about taking feedback from Citizens, but the attached PDF is nothing but political propaganda. In the guise of feedback, the letter is nothing but claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making about his Govt as part of his campaign for the upcoming General Elections, misusing govt database," wrote Congress on X, formerly Twitter, tagging Meta. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“WhatsApp's stated policy prohibits the usage of WhatsApp for political campaigns. If that's the policy, how do you permit a political leader to do propaganda on your platform? Or do you have a separate policy for BJP," wrote Congress Kerala.

The government's promise of social and economic development of the country under ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’ is a key poll plank of the BJP. The Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra also lashed out at the BJP government for sending PM Modi's letter in the name of seeking feedback at the cost of taxpayers' money. She criticised the message which came after the implementation of the model code of conduct on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

