Vinesh Phogat gets show cause notice from Railways after meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Congress says ‘her only crime…’

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was allegedly served a show cause notice by Indian Railways following a meeting with Rahul Gandhi earlier this week. The assertion was made by party leaders on Friday as Phogat quit her post and joined the Congress ahead of Haryana Assembly elections.

“Vinesh Phogat got a show cause notice from Railway authorities. Her only 'crime' was to meet Rahul Gandhi. Don't do politics, complete formalities to relieve her," urged Congress leader KC Venugopal.

A PTI report quoting party sources said the notice talked about violating service rules by meeting political leaders.

The 30-year-old had announced her decision to “separate herself” from the Indian Railways earlier on Friday amid growing buzz about a political debut. Phogat and fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia may now contest the upcoming state elections on a Congress ticket.

Phogat also lauded the party for “understanding their pain and tears” amidst police action during the Jantar Mantar protests in 2023.

“I thank Congress party...Kehte hain na ki bure time mein pata lagta hai ki apna kaun hai...When we were being dragged on the road, all parties except BJP were with us. I feel proud that I have joined a party which stands with women and is ready to fight from sadak to sansad,” she said.

Phogat and Punia had been leading members of the wrestlers' protest against former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the Wrestling Federation of India after sexual harassment allegations surfaced.

“The fight is continuing, it hasn't ended yet. It's in Court. We will win that fight as well... With the new platform that we are getting today, we will work for the service of the nation. The way we played our game with heart, we will give our best to work for our people. I want to tell my sisters, that I am with them. If there will be no one for you, I will be there, Congress party will be there. I have felt this, and I can assure you that we will be there for sure,” she added.