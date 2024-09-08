Vinesh Phogat kicks off Haryana Assembly poll campaign: ’I’ve forgotten the pain that…’

Newly inducted Congress leader Vinesh Phogat hit the campaign trail on Sunday ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections. The wrestler — freshly returned from a major setback at the Paris Olympics — joined the party on Friday and soon became its candidate for the Julana seat.

“I've forgotten the pain that I had to go through because of the love and respect that I've received from you. Therefore, I will remain thankful if I'm able to reduce your sufferings. The land of Jind has been historic, and people here are very brave,” she said.

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.

Phogat also said on Sunday that she was “receiving a warm welcome in every part of the country” as she launched her election campaign on Sunday. She was greeted her with garlands upon reaching Julana — with many including elderly people and women and members of various ‘Khaps’ blessing her.

“It feels good, people are very excited, the responsibility we have been given, the Congress party has sent us here as candidates, so people are giving us love and supporting us. Our people will make me win and I am a winner in their eyes, so nothing can be bigger than this,” she added.

Olympians Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia — well known for their athletic prowess as well as for leading the wrestlers' protest against then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh — had entered the political arena on Friday by joining the Congress.

Earlier on Saturday the wrestler-turned-politician had met with Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and said that her new journey is not just politics but a fight for service and justice on a new platform.