Dronacharya awardee and wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat expressed his disappointment over Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's decision to enter politics.

He stated that Vinesh, who is also a Congress candidate from Julana, might have considered postponing her political ambitions until after the 2028 Olympics, ANI reported.

What did wrestler coach say? "She did very well in the Paris Olympics but got disqualified in the final. It is my personal opinion that she should participate in the 2028 Olympics. Gold medal is my dream; she did not get it but the people of India gave her immense love and they had expected a Gold from her. People were disheartened...The decision that she has taken, I am saddened by it that she had joined politics. But she could have taken this decision after the 2028 Olympics, it would have been better," Mahavir Singh Phogat told ANI.

He further said that Vinesh Phogat had no plans of joining politics and contesting the election. “There was no earlier planning (of joining Vinesh Phogat politics and contesting elections). Neither Bajrang, nor she had this idea. I don't know how Congress did it, but she had no intentions earlier to contest elections," he added.

Babita Phogat's father, Mahavir Phogat, said that the party's decision not to give her a BJP ticket was made after due deliberation.

“Not everyone gets a ticket. The decision that has been taken by the party has been taken with due deliberations. What the party decides should be accepted," he said.

Earlier on September 6, Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat joined the Congress. The following day, Vinesh Phogat expressed confidence in securing the Julana seat in the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections. She further excluded the confidence that nothing surpasses the honour of being a champion in the eyes of the people.

“It feels good, people are very excited, the responsibility we have been given, the Congress party has sent us here as candidates, so people are giving us love and supporting us. Our people will make me win, and I am a winner in their eyes, so nothing can be bigger than this," Vinesh told reporters.

Earlier, Rajasthan Sports Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that it is sad that sports has been politicised.

"It is sad that sports has been politicised. We have democracy within politics. Every person has rightsm," Rathore said, adding, "Wrestling is a sport in the Olympics in which many of our players used to reach. This time I feel that more medals could have come if such an atmosphere had not started earlier."

Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling a short while after she was disqualified from the Paris Olympic Games after being found overweight by about 100 gm in her 50-kg category weigh-in.

The 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be elected on October 5. The last date for filing nominations is September 12. The votes will be counted on October 8.

In the 2019 assembly polls, BJP became the single-largest party with 40 seats, and Congress won 30 seats.