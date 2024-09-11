Vinesh Phogat alleges ’politics’ behind photo with PT Usha after Paris Olympics debacle: ‘I was heartbroken because…’

In an interview with a local media house, Phogat said, “PT Usha madam visited me at the hospital. One photo was clicked...I don't know what support I got there.” A short clip of the interview went viral on Wednesday.

Livemint
Updated11 Sep 2024, 12:00 PM IST
Indian Olympics Association (IOA) President PT Usha meets wrestler Vinesh Phogat after the latter was hospitalised following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics as she was found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final match, in Paris, France, Wednesday,
Indian Olympics Association (IOA) President PT Usha meets wrestler Vinesh Phogat after the latter was hospitalised following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics as she was found overweight ahead of her women’s 50kg final match, in Paris, France, Wednesday,(PTI)

Wrestler and Congress leader Vinesh Phogat alleged on Wednesday that her photo with Indian Olympic Association chief (IOA) chief PT Usha was taken without telling her. She said she didn't get any real support from the IOA following her major loss at the Paris Olympics 2024.

In an interview with a media house, Phogat said, "PT Usha madam visited me at the hospital. One photo was clicked...I don't know what support I got there."

Phogat, who has now joined the Congress ahead of Haryana Elections, said, "As you said that in politics, things that happen in closed doors are different from what happens in front of it...this politics happened here as well...and that's why I was heartbroken."

"Otherwise a lot of people are saying 'don't leave wrestling'. For what should I continue? There is politics everywhere," she said in an interview that went viral on Wednesday.

Also Read | Coach Mahavir Singh Phogat ‘saddened’ after Vinesh joined politics. Here’s why

Remembering the hard time she faced after Paris Olympic loss, Phogat said, "You are on a hospital bed, where you don't know what's happening in life outside, you are going through one of the worst phases of your life."

"At that place, just to show everyone you are standing with me you clicked a photo without telling me and then putting it on social media to say you are standing with me. That's not how you show support...," Phogat said.

IOA president PT Usha had met Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, in Paris, France after Phogat was disqualified from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg for being overweight.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat kicks off Haryana poll campaign: ’I’ve forgotten the pain that…’

Following the meeting, PT Usha said in a video message, “Vinesh's disqualification is very shocking. I met Vinesh at the Olympic village polyclinic a short while ago and assured her complete support of the Indian Olympic Association, the Government of India and the whole country.”

Also Read | Olympics 2024: PT Usha backs IOA medical team amid row over Phogat’s weight

"We are providing Vinesh with all medical and emotional support...I am aware of the relentless effort made by Vinesh's medical team throughout the night so that she could meet the competition requirements," PT Usha said.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 12:00 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsVinesh Phogat alleges ’politics’ behind photo with PT Usha after Paris Olympics debacle: ‘I was heartbroken because…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    286.70
    01:36 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -8.95 (-3.03%)

    Tata Motors

    980.50
    01:35 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -54.95 (-5.31%)

    Tata Steel

    149.35
    01:35 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -0.1 (-0.07%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    171.95
    01:36 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -3.6 (-2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,628.80
    01:26 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    146.4 (5.9%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    332.40
    01:26 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    16.3 (5.16%)

    Suzlon Energy

    81.95
    01:25 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    3.9 (5%)

    Page Industries

    42,310.70
    01:25 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    1913.8 (4.74%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,820.00-1,540.00
      Chennai
      71,820.00-1,490.00
      Delhi
      73,920.00460.00
      Kolkata
      73,070.00-240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue