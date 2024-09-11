Vinesh Phogat alleges ’politics’ behind photo with PT Usha after Paris Olympics debacle: ‘I was heartbroken because…’

Wrestler and Congress leader Vinesh Phogat alleged on Wednesday that her photo with Indian Olympic Association chief (IOA) chief PT Usha was taken without telling her. She said she didn't get any real support from the IOA following her major loss at the Paris Olympics 2024.

In an interview with a media house, Phogat said, "PT Usha madam visited me at the hospital. One photo was clicked...I don't know what support I got there."

Phogat, who has now joined the Congress ahead of Haryana Elections, said, "As you said that in politics, things that happen in closed doors are different from what happens in front of it...this politics happened here as well...and that's why I was heartbroken."

"Otherwise a lot of people are saying 'don't leave wrestling'. For what should I continue? There is politics everywhere," she said in an interview that went viral on Wednesday.

Remembering the hard time she faced after Paris Olympic loss, Phogat said, "You are on a hospital bed, where you don't know what's happening in life outside, you are going through one of the worst phases of your life."

"At that place, just to show everyone you are standing with me you clicked a photo without telling me and then putting it on social media to say you are standing with me. That's not how you show support...," Phogat said.

IOA president PT Usha had met Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, in Paris, France after Phogat was disqualified from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg for being overweight.

Following the meeting, PT Usha said in a video message, “Vinesh's disqualification is very shocking. I met Vinesh at the Olympic village polyclinic a short while ago and assured her complete support of the Indian Olympic Association, the Government of India and the whole country.”