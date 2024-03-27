Assam politician Benjamin Basumatary seen sleeping on bed of ₹500 notes, viral photo prompts backlash
A viral photo of Assam politician Benjamin Basumatary sleeping on a pile of ₹500 notes has sparked controversy on social media. The leader has issued a clarification about the viral photo. Whereas, United Peoples Party Liberal has distanced itself from the controversy
A viral photo of Assam politician Benjamin Basumatary, sleeping on a pile of ₹500 notes, has stirred controversy on social media over corruption ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024. Basumatry was suspended by the United Peoples Party Liberal and removed from the VCDC post in January over the photograph. UPPL is a part of the BJP-led alliance in Assam.