In the viral photo of Benjamin Basumatary, he can be seen sleeping on a pile of ₹500 notes bare chested with the notes strewn all over his body, face, and forehead. The viral image received severe backlash from the opposition saying the ruling block is "wallowing in the quagmire of corruption".

Clarifying the controversy, Benjamin Basumatary, said that the incident was five years old and it was made viral as a part of political controversy. Moreover, he claimed that he was also blackmailed by people because of the photo.

Explaining how he ended up getting photographed in that pose, the suspended UPPL leader said that he had taken a ₹3 lakh loan five years ago for some work of his sister. That particular night he was having a party where he posed with the borrowed money in a fun moment.

"Five years ago, I had taken a loan of ₹3 lakh for some work from my sister. That particular night, some of us were having a party and my partner clicked the photo with the money I had borrowed in a fun moment," he added.

UPPL distances itself from the image The regional party has distanced itself from the leader and the whole controversy. In its official statement, the party said that he was suspended and removed from the VCDC post after the incident came into the limelight.

Benjamin Basumatary was suspended by the party on January 10 over the viral photograph, claimed UPPL chief and Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro.

"Additionally, the BTC government suspended and removed him from the post of VCDC Chairman on 10th February 2024. I urge all media outlets and social media users to refrain from linking Basumatry with UPPL," he wrote in a post on X.

In his post, Boro also said that Basumatary's actions are his own and the party is not responsible for his actions and personal acts.

