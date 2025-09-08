Viral video: Barefoot villagers carry Congress MP Tariq Anwar on shoulders during flood survey in Bihar | Watch

A video showing villagers carrying Katihar MP Tariq Anwar on their shoulders while inspecting flood-affected areas in Bihar has gone viral on social media. The Congress leader was on a two-day visit to his constituency and toured the Shivnagar-Sonakhal area of Dhuryahi panchayat, covering the Barari and Manihari assembly segments on Sunday.

Watch the viral video:

Anwar 'turned off' comments section on X In a post on X, a Congress leader wrote, “Today, I inspected the flood-affected areas of Manihari and Barari. People are facing severe difficulties due to the floods and river erosion. I stand with the affected families in this difficult time and appeal to the government for prompt relief and concrete solutions.”

However, he turned off the comment section after the video went viral.

Netizens react A user said, “Wow... Height of shameless but then what we can expect from congress... They don't want to put a dirt on their shoes and so people already in distress have to carry such a selfish MP to show their distress.”

"Whether it's assessing the flood or the deluge, Katihar MP Tariq Anwar ji from Congress always takes full care of his shoes. He was seen inspecting the flood-affected area by riding on the shoulders of villagers. If you can't lighten someone's burden, then don't become a burden on them," wrote a user.

Netizens react to the viral video.

BJP says, ‘VVIP mode’ Terming it a "sense of entitlement," the BJP leader came down heavily on Anwar, asking if he needs a "VVIP protocol" in flood-affected areas too.

In a social media post on X, Poonawalla wrote, “Sense of entitlement of Congress. Even in flood-affected areas, do they want VVIP protocol? Kharge ji insults farmers. Congress MP Tariq Anwar mocks flood relief - sits on the shoulders of people while 'touring' flood-affected areas. Congress MP in VVIP mode. Rahul Gandhi is in Vacation Mode. AAP in hiding Mode. Only PM Modi is in work mode.”

He said, “Congress disrespects farmers, soldiers and the Constitution of India...Yesterday, a farmer expressed his pain to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Kharge ji told him to run away. This shows their attitude towards the farmers. Congress did not even implement the Swaminathan Commission report for 8 years. Thousands of farmers have died by suicide in Karnataka...Congress is against the farmers... In one of the flood-affected areas, Congress MP Tariq Anwar was carried on the back during flood inspection…”

If you can't lighten someone's burden, then don't become a burden on them.

Meanwhile, the Bihar elections are set to be held later this year, in October or November. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced an official date.

(With inputs from agencies)