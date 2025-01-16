Amit Shah was seen in a light mood on Wendnesay while visiting a temple in Ahmedabad with his son Jay Shah, chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The video that has gone viral shows Jay Shah trying to shield the baby from the flames from an oil lamps, while the union home minister was saying nothing will happen to his son.

“Kassu nai thay, tare kai novo navay no chokro che” (Nothing will happen; do you have a new and unique son?) Shah can be heard saying in the video.

Shah was seen performing an aarti as part of cow worship. He tries to give Jay Shah's son the blessings of the sacred flame when the infant's father tries to shield him from the heat. “Nothing will happen; do you have a new and unique son?,” Amit Shah asked in return.

The incident occurred at the Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, during Shah's three-day visit to Gujarat for the inauguration of various developmental projects. As part of the Uttarayan celebrations in the city, Shah's family visited the temple to seek blessings.

Amit Shah, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, launched a series of significant development projects worth ₹241 crore in Mansa, Gandhinagar district.

The centerpiece of the event was the Bhoomi Poojan for a ₹234 crore barrage on the Sabarmati River at Mahakali Dham - Mini Pavagadh Ambod, a historic pilgrimage site in Mansa taluka. The project is expected to benefit over 3,500 hectares across eight villages in the region, improving irrigation systems and addressing the water needs of local farmers, according to press release.