Viral video: Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav meet at airport as Bihar warms up for Elections 2025

Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, brothers in real life, had a chance encounter at the airport. What happened next became viral.

Tej Pratap Yadav was giving an interview to journalist Samdish Bhatia for his YouTube channel, Unphiltered by Samdish (and a fantastic team). They were shopping at the airport. Yadav was informed by his aide that Tejashwi Yadav was also there.

Samdish, who earlier took Tejashwi Yadav’s interview, looked curious as the politician smiled and waved at him.

“Shopping kara rahe hain kya bhaiya (Is my brother shopping for you?),” Tejashwi asked with a smile.

“Wo humko gift de rahe hain (He’s gifting me something),” Samdish replied.

“You’re very lucky,” Tejashwi said.

The journalist then went to him and greeted him. He was told that they were on an election campaign. The Bihar Elections 2025 start on November 6.

As they cordially spoke with each other, a grim Tej Pratap Yadav kept looking at them. Samdish asked them if they wanted to suggest any questions to be asked to Tej Pratap. All laughed, and Tej Pratap faintly smiled as well. He, however, turned and went back to shopping without talking to his brother.

“Don’t you two speak? Don’t you speak to each other at all?” Samdish asked Tej Pratap Yadav.

Tej Pratap gave a vague reply and moved on.

The encounter, captured in a viral video, caught everyone’s attention. Many social media users shared the clip, garnering many reactions.

“Samdish providing Netflix-level content on YouTube,” wrote one user.

“When Tejasvi Yadav came, Samdhish left Tejpratap alone. He looked so sad and alone,” commented another.

Another posted, “If it's a poll strategy, very bad. All sympathy will go to Tej Pratap.”

Conflict between Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav The bitter rift between Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, sons of RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, exploded in 2025. It has shaken the family and affected Bihar politics.

Tej Pratap, the elder son, felt sidelined while Tejashwi rose as Lalu’s chosen political heir. Their rivalry has long played out through social media spats and public remarks.

The feud peaked in May 2025, Tej Pratap shared a Facebook post with Anushka Yadav.

“We have known each other for the last 12 years, and we love each other. For the past 12 years, we have been in a relationship,” he wrote.

After this post, Lalu expelled Tej Pratap from the RJD and the family for six years. The senior Yadav cited “irresponsible behaviour” that hurt the party’s image.

Tejashwi supported his father’s decision, calling it necessary for the party’s discipline. In response, Tej Pratap launched his own party, the Janshakti Janta Dal. He declared he would contest independently from Mahua in the Bihar Assembly elections, challenging his brother’s RJD.