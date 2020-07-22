Vishwanath, Yogeshwar among 5 people nominated to Karnataka legislative council

Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala on Wednesday nominated five people to the upper house of the state legislature, including C.P.Yogeshwar and Adagur H.Vishwanath that aims to placate key players in the defection drama which helped reinstate B.S.Yediyurappa as chief minister for the fourth time in the state.

While the nomination of Vishwanath helps fulfil part of the assurance given by Yediyurappa, he stares at a tough battle to hand out ministerial berths to all those who helped him to power in the next cabinet expansion that is likely to take place post August.

Especially since the bickering within his cabinet has intensified between the old guard and new entrants that threatens to add to the problems of the chief minister who is already on the back foot over the covid- 19 heath crisis spiralling out of control in the state.

Vishwanath, who was the state president of the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) at the time was among the 17 people who did defect to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the hope of landing a cabinet berth. Yogeshwar had played a key role in facilitating defections that ultimately led to the collapse of the 14-month old H.D.Kumaraswamy-led JD(S) and Congress coalition government.

Bharathi Shetty, Shantharama Budna Siddi and Dr. Talwar Sabanna were among the five people nominated to the legislative council.

Shantharama Budna becomes the first member of the Siddi tribal community, who are ethnically descended from the Bantu-speaking in south east Africa.

However, the recommendations sent by the state unit did see some changes which was construed as another attempt by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP to undermine the power of Yediyurappa on more than one occasion.

"There are some changes to the list but these were on expected lines," said one BJP leader, requesting not to be named.

All names sent by Yediyurappa and the state unit for the two out of the four Rajya Sabha seats were overlooked by the centre in June.

Yediyurappa has been trying to uphold his promise of cabinet berths to all those who helped him to power but there has been a push back from the old guard of the party who feel sidelined by the importance given to the new entrants.

Out of the 11 defectors who won the December bypolls, 10 have been inducted into the cabinet. But the clamour to land ministerial berths from others within the party has grown in recent times. Voices of dissent has been brewing within the BJP and against Yediyurappa over his style of functioning and his son,

B.Y.Vijayendra who has allegedly been handling key affairs of the party and government. Yediyurappa, however, remains confident of handling all issues and is looking forward to 26 July when he completes one year in office.

