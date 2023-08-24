Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy shone at the first Republican debate for the United States Presidential Elections 2024 on Wednesday. The 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur emerged as a surprise focus for more reasons than one. Vivek Ramaswamy even bagged a ‘he was impressive’ from Tesla chief Elon Musk, who notably has previously advocated for the businessman.

Vivek Ramaswamy in his distinctly Trumpian and conspiratorial fashion on Wednesday declared ‘We live in a dark moment’. The US presidential candidate, who is running third in Republican polling, gained attention for his comments on 9/11 attacks, for calling himself 'skinny guy with a funny last name'.

During the debate, Vivek Ramaswamy showed scant respect for his Republican opponents and drew fire in return.

The BOLD statement: Vivek Ramaswamy during his debate boldly claimed all the other presidential candidates onstage in Milwaukee were “bought and paid for" by donors, making his case stand distinct from his competitors.

The CLIMATE note: ‘The climate change agenda is a hoax’ Vivek Ramaswamy jumped at the conclusion when during the debate all eight candidates rwere asked if they believed human behavior was causing the climate crisis. Ramaswamy jumped in, stridently rapping out: “Unlock American energy, drill, frack, burn coal, embrace nuclear."

This statement comes a month after Hawaii, a tropical place, experienced rampant wildfires like a dry area, and California experienced heavy flooding. “The climate change agenda is a hoax … more people are dying of bad climate change policies than they are of actual climate." Ramaswamy said.

The OBAMA dig: In a debate staged by the Republican party, Ramaswamy’s dash to the spotlight from the libertarian fringe seemed a bizarre opposite echo of former president Barack Obama.

Referring to Ramaswamy’s opening statement, an attempt to sell Republicans on his image as an outsider, Christie said: “Last person in one of these debates who stood in the middle of the stage and said ‘What’s a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here’ was Barack Obama, and I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same type of amateur crusade."

Obama handed Republicans two crushing defeats and spent eight years in the White House. Christie also overlooked the famous moment at the business end of the 2012 election when he and Obama toured damage from Hurricane Sandy, an original sin in the eyes of the Republican right.

“And you’ll help elect me just like" you helped elect Obama, Ramaswamy shot back.

The ‘not morning in America’ jab at Pence: Amid exchanges on crime, Ramaswamy attacked the former vice-president Mike Pence, seeming even to doubt a Republican saint, Ronald Reagan, when he said: “Some others like you on this stage may have an, ‘It’s morning in America speech.’ It is not morning in America.

“We live in a dark moment and we have to confront the fact that we’re in an internal sort of cold cultural civil war and we have to recognise that."

There are TWO genders: Ramaswamy's Trump like ideologies are no surprise to the world. His ideas that reject the queer community's existence, that take away abortion rights from women, do also include anti-war notion which suggests that Moscow keeps a part of Ukraine and the later does not join NATO.

Ramaswamy is a penchant believer of an ideology that says gender dysphoria should be treated as a ‘mental illness’

Ramaswamy draws brutal, personal retorts

Most sought to contrast Ramaswamy’s lack of governing experience with their work as governors or members of Congress. The attacks were frequently brutal and personal, though succeeded mostly in giving Ramaswamy more vital attention. He also capitalized on his “rookie" status by underscoring his relative youth and reminding viewers he was born in 1985.

In one of many angry exchanges, Pence said: “You recently said a president can’t do everything. Well, I got news for you. Vivek. I’ve been in the hallway. I’ve been in the West Wing. A president in the United States has to confront every crisis facing America."

Ramaswamy's closing statements

Ramaswamy uttered controversial talking points once again during his closing statements. He said, “God is real. There are two genders. Fossil fuels are a requirement for human prosperity. Reverse racism is racism. An open border is not a border. Parents determine the education of their children. The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to man. Capitalism lifts us up from poverty."